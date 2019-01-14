COLUMBIA, S.C. — The stadium for Columbia's minor league baseball team is getting a name change.

Spirit Communication Park will now be known as Segra Park, beginning with the start of the Columbia Fireflies 2019 season, the Fireflies announced Monday.

Spirit Communications and Lumos Networks Corp. combined last year, and they'll now be known by this new name.

“This new brand marks the official launch of a single company with a mission and a culture that are dedicated to providing winning solutions for our customers,” said Segra CEO Timothy G. Biltz. “We are looking forward to the opportunities this gives us to better serve our customers, our communities and our employees.”

New signs on the stadium will go up in the coming months, both at the stadium and around the city.

“We are excited to play such a big role in the launch of the Segra brand,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “It is an exciting opportunity to participate in their brand launch just like they helped us do in 2016. We are excited for the new opportunities this brings to both organizations, and will continue to deliver first-class, affordable family entertainment with Fireflies baseball and other events here at Segra Park.”

Spirit Communications Park opened in 2016. It's considered a centerpiece of the BullStreet development, a major redesign of the old state mental health hospital property.