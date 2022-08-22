"Who would want to stay here?" Residents react to extension after being given 3 days to leave

After being told they only have 3 days to move out, residents now have an extra month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments in Columbia who were told to evacuate with little notice now have a reprieve, of sorts, from having to immediately move out of their apartments.

An apartment manager at Spring Lake told News19 that the management team has updated the notices that went out to residents Friday, August 19, and the original ones listed incorrect dates.

According to management, the apartment building will be renovated, not demolished, and residents have been given 30 days notice.

The letter to residents dated Monday, August 22, now states:

"Dear Resident(s).

"We are here to inform you that Capital Investment Group has contracted Heritage Construction Mitigation Services LLC, to start renovations and remodeling in your building starting Monday 09/22/2022. We do apologize for any inconvenience the may cause at this time.

"Renovations is (sic) scheduled with a mandatory evacuation for Monday 09/22/2022.

"Please come to the office if you have any questions or concerns.

"Respectfully, Spring Lake Apts Capital Investment Group"

On Friday, residents were shocked to find a notice on their door stating that their building was slated for demolition on Monday, August 22. After speaking to the current property manager, residents were then given 10 days to evacuate the property.

Monet Dudley's mother lives at the apartment complex. She says even after receiving the extension, her plans to move their things out of Spring Lake are still on.