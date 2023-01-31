Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

The district said there was a threat that is not believed to be credible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning.

Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department did respond to the scene to investigate.

As a precaution, students were evacuated and taken to the stadium nearby. A short time later, the decision was made to dismiss all students since it was unclear how long it would take for law enforcement to finish their work inside the stadium.