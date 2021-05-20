Student at SC elementary school handcuffed, police say she attacked others

According to Springdale Police, back on May 12 the school resource officer got a call of a incident aboard a bus that had just left the school.

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — An elementary student at Springdale Elementary was placed in handcuffs during an incident that began aboard a school bus.

According to Springdale Police, back on May 12 the school resource officer got a call of a incident aboard a bus that had just left the school. The bus returned, however, because because a female student was allegedly attacking other students.

When the officer got aboard the bus, he said he found students crying and injured. Police say two kids were sent to the nurse for scratches on their face and injuries to their head.

The bus was then clear, officers say, and while the school resource officer and staff tried getting the distresssed student off the bus and into the office, they say the student began to punch a bus window and bit a teacher,

They were able to get her off the bus, but they say when she got to the office, she hit another window and pulled the hair of another staff member.

Springdale police say the school resource officer put handcuffs on the child in the front position. They say the handcuffs were removed shortly afterward when she calmed down and the student was returned to her mother.

In a statement the Springdale police department said, "We do not make it a common practice to handcuff an elementary-age student, but due to the extenuating circumstance, it was necessary to keep the student, staff and the other students safe."