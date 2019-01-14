West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Springdale Police Department said they have arrested a man after finding him passed out in a car at a local gas station.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Brandon Scott, and have charged him with unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of schedule II narcotics, and possession of marijuana.

Police said officers and other first responders arrived at the Raceway gas station in the 2200-block of Airport Boulevard. Officers found Scott passed out in the driver seat of a vehicle at a gas pump.

When officers attempted to wake Scott, they found him in possession of a pistol that he was not permitted to carry. Officers also found Scott in possession of body armor, methamphetamine, heroin, schedule II narcotics, and marijuana.

Police said Scott was taken to the hospital, where he was cleared an taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.