Springdale, SC (WLTX) - The Springdale Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

The department posted on its Facebook page just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday night that they were investigating a shooting on Sightler Drive, a road off Platt Springs Road. Officers said three people were transported to local hospitals.

Officers added that all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no further threat to the public at this time.

Town of Springdale Police Department SPD is on Sightler Dr investigating a shooting incident. Three individuals have been transported to local hospitals. Additional info will be provided as it comes available. Cayce Department of Public...

The post stated that Cayce Department of Public Safety, South Congaree Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department assisted the department in the incident.