Springdale, SC (WLTX) - The Springdale Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.
The department posted on its Facebook page just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday night that they were investigating a shooting on Sightler Drive, a road off Platt Springs Road. Officers said three people were transported to local hospitals.
Officers added that all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no further threat to the public at this time.
The post stated that Cayce Department of Public Safety, South Congaree Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department assisted the department in the incident.