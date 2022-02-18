Man last seen on Feb. 6 still missing in Lexington County

Jordan Butler last made contact with his family on Feb. 6.

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Police in Springdale are searching for a man they say hasn't been in contact with his family in nearly two weeks.

The Town of Springdale Police Department reports that 31-year-old Jordan Butler had previously made contact with his family on Feb. 6. A family member who spoke with News19 said he doesn't drive. The family member also said it's not normal for him to be out of communication - particularly for this long.

Butler is described as being about 6 foot 4 inches tall and 220 pounds. Authorities said it's not clear if he currently has a beard or if he is cleanshaven. The department has released photos of him with and without a beard in hopes of someone recognizing him.