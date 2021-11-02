Springdale reopens park with new equipment

The town has installed a new playground in the back of the park, a section for toddlers and repainted some of the other equipment

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The Town of Springdale has reopened Felton C. Benton Park with new playground equipment.

Back in November, the town announced they would be making the additions after getting approval from the Accommodations Tax Board. Springdale says accommodation tax money is state and local accommodations tax that's used specifically for tourism related expenses.

Previously, some parts of the park had been there for more than 20 years.

While construction was ongoing, the park was closed. Earlier this week, the town officially reopened the park.

Jeni Krumnow and others in the Springdale community are excited to see new equipment at the town's park.

"It means a lot for the kids to be able to come out here, for my grandchildren to be able to come out and play in the same park that their parents did," said Krumnow. Now to have all the new equipment and watching the children enjoy that is really, really good."

Krumnow believes the park will be a great place to bring people together.

"This has brought more people out than normal this time of day so I think it's going to be wonderful for the community, especially with Springdale being such a small town," explained Krumnow.

The new equipment include a brand new playground for the older kids in the back of the park, a new toddler section and painting other equipment at the park.

Leeann Eden, the municipal clerk, says they're happy to see the kids back on the playground.