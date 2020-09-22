Springdale to dedicate bench, tree to Faye Swetlik Tuesday

The community will gather at Felton C. Benton Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday to plant a tree in her memory and dedicate a bench in her name.

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The Town of Springdale will remember 6-year-old Faye Swetlik Tuesday with a special ceremony to plant a tree and dedicate a bench in her memory.

A vibrant 6-year-old Faye Swetlik went missing after coming home from school back on Monday, February 10. For nearly three full days, there was a frantic effort to find her before she was found dead.

Police say the little girl was taken by her neighbor, who killed her that same day. He later died by suicide.

A heartbroken community remembered Swetlik as a "girl who loved everything and everyone."

Seven months later, the Town of Springdale will make her memory a permanent part of the community with a special dedication ceremony at a local park.

The community will gather at Felton C. Benton Park in West Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday to plant a tree in her memory and dedicate a bench in her name.

"Faye lived a bright life with a contagious smile , and was a light in everyone's life," officials said in an invitation to the ceremony. "She enjoyed time on the playground and loved every friend she met."

The public is invited to the ceremony and asked to wear bright colors in honor of Faye, who they say loved all colors and enjoyed dressing up. Everyone is also asked "to be courteous with each other and practice social distancing."