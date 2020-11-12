Student tasered during fight at Airport High School, lawyer says

Attorneys for the teen involved say 16-year old Treyvon Hampton was in a fight with other students near the bus stop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An investigation is now underway after a lawyers says an Airport High School sophomore was tased by a school resource officer during a fight after school.

The attorney for Hampton's family, Justin Bamberg, released a video of the incident taken from another student's cell phone. In it you can see Hamtpon fall to the ground.

That's when officials say he was tased and suffered injuries from his fall.

Lexington School District Two released a statement on the incident saying the following:

"At school dismissal on Wednesday, December 9, an incident was reported outside of Airport High School involving several individuals.

"An SRO was present at the time of the incident. Because of the nature of the events, other law enforcement officials were contacted."

"The district takes seriously the safety of its students. To that end, the district is cooperating with local law enforcement officials and conducting its own investigation into these events."