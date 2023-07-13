Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road intersection reopens after water main break shutdown

The busted water main at St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard is causing backups.

IRMO, S.C. — One of the main intersections in the town of Irmo has reopened to traffic but will require more work in the coming weeks after a broken water main.

Columbia Water officials said Thursday that the full repairs at the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard will likely take some time. What caused the rupture hasn't been determined.

However, the road reopened to traffic after crews repaired the break and put metal plates on the street. There will need to be resurfacing work eventually.

The water main broke on Tuesday, leading to crews blocking lanes at that location, one of the busiest junctures in Irmo. Both Columbia Water crews and the South Carolina Department of Transportation worked to make the repairs.

The road blockage led to traffic backups, particularly at peak periods. While the work was going on, traffic was diverted around the intersection.