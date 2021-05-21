24 families moved from Columbia apartments after gas leak

The leaks were found at the St. Andrew Terrace Apartments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority says it's voluntarily relocating 24 families from a set of apartments after a gas leak was found on the property.

The gas leak was found by the Columbia Fire Department at the St. Andrews Terrace Apartments, which is near the intersection of Broad River Road and St. Andrews Road.

CHA says it's working with Dominion Energy to disconnect the gas supply to the property until the source of the leak is found. All residents who are affected are being moved to other homes.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are cutting off the gas and getting our families to a safe location until we can determine exactly where the gas fumes are coming from and how it can be remedied," said Columbia Housing Authority CEO Ivory Matthews in statement.

News19 had reached out to the Columbia Fire Department who said they have responded to multiple complaints of gas leaks at that apartment complex. They said they had one case of two apartments that had to be vacated because of gas issues.