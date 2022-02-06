St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg giving away free books, treats to children

To help prevent summer reading loss, a church in Orangeburg is giving out free children's books on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — With the school year coming to an end in Orangeburg County, a group of volunteers is making sure children still have the tools they need to keep their learning going this summer.

“In areas like Orangeburg, sometimes kids don’t even have books of their own at home that they can read, and a lot of them rely on getting their food and their activities and their reading material from school," said administer of communications at St. Andrews UMC Dayna Arnette.

St. Andrew's United Methodist Church is doing a summer kick off, giving away free books and snacks to children. Sixty bags will be packed and ready for distribution on Saturday.

“We want to make sure that St. Andrew's is integrating itself into the community, and that means that making sure all kids even if they’re not a part of our church or a part of our kindergarten, feel like they’re love and appreciated," said Arnette.

We are having a Drive-Thru Book and Treat Give Away to kick off summer break! We will have bags for children to pick up... Posted by St. Andrew's United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The books and snacks were donated from church members and other people in the community.

“What we hope is that kids in the community can have that equal playing field so they also have things to celebrate summer and to nourish their minds, and their bodies, and their spirits, so that way when they come back to school they are truly refreshed," she said.