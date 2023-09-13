Residents of St. Matthews could soon be paying more in property taxes

If passed, it would be the first tax increase since 2015.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — The St. Matthews Town Council is currently mulling over a proposal that could potentially increase the cost of living for its citizens.

The council has proposed a property tax hike of 14 mills, which could translate into an additional annual expense of $58 for homeowners with properties assessed at $100,000 or higher. This proposition, officials claim, would represent the first tax increase since 2015.

St. Matthews Town Administrator Rosyl Warren defended the proposed tax hike by highlighting its essential role in maintaining the town's infrastructure.

"In order to maintain our town and keep our water and sewer systems operating as they should, then we need to, unfortunately, raise taxes,” she explained.

Warren added that the extra revenue generated would not only support infrastructure maintenance but also fund essential cost-of-living increases for town staff, facilitate the hosting of more community events, and contribute to a depreciation fund.

"I just want citizens to know that we're working hard for them. We're striving to do our best to make our town a better place to live, work, and play,” said Warren.

Zachary Neil, who owns a business and multiple properties in St. Matthews, expressed skepticism about the potential tax hike.

"It is nothing but an additional burden. I don't see where there's any benefit to them increasing the taxes," Neil said. "If you're going to tax me and you're gonna tax the people, then actually follow through and make their lives better."

In contrast, Donna Barnes remained cautiously optimistic.

"Well, I never like to see taxes going up, but if it's for worthwhile projects, then I'll say okay," said Barnes.