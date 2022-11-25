St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested

Michael Dougherty faces a second-degree attempted murder charge.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars in Alachua County after authorities said he allegedly put a hatchet through a woman's head a couple of days before Thanksgiving.

Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.

That is where deputies found a 56-year-old woman with a hatchet "protruding from her head," the sheriff's office reports. The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies also learned that the suspect in the investigation, Michael Dougherty, 40, fled from the home before they could get there.

Investigators were able to track down Dougherty's car near Gainesville on Tuesday. He was later pulled over at 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 24 by an Alachua County deputy and taken into custody and charged for one felony count of attempted second-degree murder.