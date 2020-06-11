St. Petersburg to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

Advocates in St. Petersburg are working towards getting the city to become the first in Florida to formally declare racism a public health crisis.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the country, local and state leaders are declaring racism a public health crisis or emergency.

These formal acknowledgments are serving as important first steps in moving toward racial equity and justice across all different facets of society.

The topic is complex, emotional and personal for many.

Gwendolyn Reese is president of the African American Heritage Association in St. Petersburg. She also helped form the Black Health Equity Alliance in the city just one month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She's advocating to get this declaration on the books in her hometown.

"Then we take the blame or the responsibility off the individual and realize that redlining said black and brown people had to live in certain communities," Reese said, adding that people of color were more likely to live near interstates, factories and toxic dump areas.

All of that contributes to health complications along with access to health care, nutritious food, education and employment. These issues are intertwined and we must untangle this critical dilemma.

"So we can go back and connect so many institutional, racial practices back to health and other inequities that are faced by black and brown and other indigenous people," Reese said.

Dr. Linsey Grove, president of the League of Women Voters in St. Petersburg, is collaborating with Reese on making St. Pete the first city in Florida to declare racism a public health crisis. Hillsborough County became the first municipality to do so in September.

The American Public Health Association is keeping track of the various cities and states across the country making this notion a formality.

For Reese, it's about more than just getting something on the books.

"Acknowledging it but then setting specific goals towards addressing those inequities -- that’s important to me," she said.

That's partly why advocates pulled the resolution from the city council agenda on Nov. 5. Linsey Grove provided this statement:

On behalf of the Black Health Equity Alliance and the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area, we would like to clarify the progress of the Resolution to Declare Racism a Public Health Crisis at the St. Petersburg City Council. After careful consideration, we decided to withdraw the resolution from the agenda ahead of the November 5th meeting to spend more time collaborating with City Council on adding more historical context and city efforts to address racial justice and inequity. We want to ensure that our resolution was fully representative of our local history, actions to advance equity in government, and our city's progress.

Grove hopes to have the resolution back on the agenda by the council's next meeting.

Nearly 150 organizations and leaders in St. Pete have signed an online letter in support of the resolution, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Mayor Rick Kriseman.

The coronavirus pandemic has only highlighted the health disparities for minorities. Reese shared that she personally knew of five people of color who died from COVID-19.

Her experience is reflective of the alarming trend across the country.

Data shows people of color are more susceptible to being severely impacted by COVID-19. Doctors say it's because many of them are in places that put them at risk and don't have access to proper health care.

"It's alarming, but it's not surprising people of color have a greater burden of chronic health condition," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in April.

Without access to the proper health care and the means they need to keep their families healthy, their mortality rates are high in cities that are often hotspots for COVID-19.

What other people are reading right now: