x
Escaped calf dodges traffic in Louisiana and manages to eludes deputies

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted a photo on their social media, calling the incident an, "impromptu rodeo."
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A calf was reported still on the loose on Wednesday after officers in St. Tammany Parish tried to capture the escaped animal, off of Highway 190.  

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted a photo on their social media of one of their officers chasing the young cow, calling the incident, an "impromptu rodeo." 

And that rodeo all started when a woman reported that the animal broke loose from her makeshift trailer. 

The animal then avoided cars on the highway, making its way into nearby woods.

The calf then evaded sheriff's deputies. 

"It caused quite a stir as it dodged cars on Highway 190 before high tailing it into a heavily wooded area," The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office said on social media. "It proceeded to outrun and outsmart our deputies." 

Authorities say that anyone who spots the calf should call (985)-898-2338. 

