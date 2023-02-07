Teen stabbed newly adoptive parents, killing one, deputies say

According to family members, the victims had just finalized court papers to adopt the teen a week ago.

ELGIN, S.C. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing two people on Monday, had officially been adopted by the victims just a week before, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

41-year-old Angelymar Morrison of Elgin was killed, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Her husband was treated for multiple knife wounds and released from the hospital within hours of the incident, according to deputies.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on McGee Court in Elgin. Deputies say they received a 9-1-1 call around 4:44 p.m. and responded to find the two victims.

Police say the 15-year-old had been living with the victims in Kershaw County since December 2021. According to family members, the victims finalized court papers for their adoption of the suspect one week prior to the stabbing.