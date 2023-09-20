Two more detainee stabbings reported at Richland jail

Deputies say two men were stabbed over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two more detainees were stabbed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The most recent assaults took place over the weekend, according to the agency. Officers say they were called to the jail on Saturday, September 17 to look into the reports.

According to deputies, a 25-year-old detainee told them he was stabbed with a sharp object multiple times. Officers say the man had nearly a dozen stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say they had a separate assault on a 23-year-old male detainee Friday night. Deputies say he was punched and stabbed in the lower body by an unknown person.

Investigators say they're trying to identify the suspects involved in the assaults and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3TIPS.com.