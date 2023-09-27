Stanley Myers, prominent SC attorney and trailblazing judge, passes away

Myers was a partner in the Moore Bradley Myers law firm and a military judge with the National Guard.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stanley Myers, a prominent local attorney and trailblazing military judge, has died according local officials.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Myers passed away Wednesday morning after being transported from his home to the hospital. Fisher said he died of natural causes.

Myers was a partner in the Moore Bradley Myers law firm in Lexington County. He was also a lieutenant colonel in the South Carolina Army National Guard where he served as a military judge. He was the first ever African-American to become a National Guard military judge in South Carolina.

Myers grew up in the Swansea area and in a 2021 profile as part of News19's 'Seat at the Table' series, he credited his small town roots for his success. "I came up in a small church, as well, and the preacher used to always say, 'pride cometh before the fall,'" Stanley recounted. "To see where I've come from, I always think about how quickly I can go back there. No matter how many accolades I have, no matter how far I have come in life, it is so easy just to forget the fact that it took hard work to get here, and if I don't continue to work hard, I can be right back where I started."

Stanley went to college at The Citadel, where he was a four-year starting quarterback for the football team. He graduated from the Citadel in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in political science. In 2003, he received his juris doctorate from the UDC David A. Clarke School of Law in Washington, D.C.

He later would serve as a member of the school's Board of Visitors.

Myers was commissioned as an Infantry Officer out of the Citadel. He deployed as a captain to Afghanistan from 2007-2008 with the 218th Infantry Brigade to support Operation Enduring Freedom. Myers then became a Judge Advocate General in the military, working as trial counsel, defense counsel, and finally as a judge.

On being the first Black military judge for the Guard in South Carolina, Myers told News19 that being "the first" held a lot of weight and responsibility. "My goal is to make sure to stay the course, that I do the best job that I can so that I can give other individuals an opportunity to come in," Myers said. "I want to make sure that I properly pass the baton."

He was also a South Carolina Super Lawyer, a Midlands Legal Elite, a member of the American Bar of Trial Attorneys, and was licensed to practice in state and federal courts.

Myers also founded the Swansea Mentoring Program to help young people learn the importance of making good choices.

On X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, many who knew him took to the platform to pay tribute to Myers.

"My dear friend Stanley Myers passed away this morning,' wrote South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. "I’m heartbroken. We served together in the National Guard & legal community for over 20 years. We lost a good one far too early. Please join Jennifer & me in praying for his family. Hug your loved ones a little closer today."

"I am stunned by this news," said State Rep. Kambrell Garvin. "Stan texted me last night and we planned to talk this morning. Life is so short. Love your people because tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Prayers for the Myers family and all those who knew and loved this legal giant and great public servant."