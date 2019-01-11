COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 181-acre BullStreet District is getting its third national business in 2021.

The Seattle-based coffee shop, Starbucks, is scheduled to open in the BullStreet District in the spring of 2021.

According to BullStreet, the Starbucks will be a 2,500 sq. ft. stand-alone building with a drive-through and outdoor seating, adjacent to the 20,000 sq. ft. REI Co-Op building.

“One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is about whether BullStreet is getting a Starbucks,” said Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation, the master developer of the BullStreet District. “I’m happy to report that Starbucks is coming, and it will be positioned perfectly to accommodate commuters as well as those who live and work in and near the district.”

According to a press release, the BullStreet District is the largest urban development on the East Coast. Retailer REI Co-Op announced in March that they were coming to the district by spring 2020, and The New York Times did a feature on the development in July.

Crews are working to prepare the area for the future University of South Carolina Health Sciences Center, the new REI Co-Op store, and a 20-acre public park.

Flock and Rally Communications

According to the release, traffic signals and roads will be finished in the district before the Starbucks opens.

“It is remarkable that The BullStreet District is already getting nationally known brands such as Starbucks, REI Co-Op and Capgemini within five years of a 20-year plan,” said Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. “We’re converting a huge, deteriorating and desolate property into a growing and vibrant community that’s creating jobs, contributing to the tax base and adding immeasurably to the region.”

The Starbucks will be near other coffee shops, Indah Coffee and Curiosity Coffee near the North Main district, and a Drip, Starbucks, and a second Indah location on Main Street.

Jeff Blake

The Babcock Meeting, iconic to the Columbia skyline and the BullStreet District, is being restored into more than 200 luxury apartments. The estimate for completion of the luxury apartments is 2022.

RELATED: Apartments planned in iconic Bull Street building

RELATED: The Bull Street development is moving right along

Other existing businesses in the development include Bone-In Barbeque , Segra Park, and SOCO.

To learn more about what’s happening across the BullStreet District, follow @BullStreetSC and #BullStreetSC on social media and visit http://www.bullstreetsc.com.