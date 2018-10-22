Columbia, SC (WLTX) — South Carolina State Fair officials said that more people attended the 2018 fair than last year, despite losing a day due to Tropical Storm Michael.

"We are so grateful to the faithful patrons who came out and helped us experience one of our strongest fairs in recent years," said State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith.

Officials said 443,712 people attended this year's fair, an increase of 16,246 from last year.

This year's fair also set a single day record. The first Saturday (October 13) drew the most people ever for a single day since the fair added a 12th day in 2016.

The 2019 SC State Fair will run October 9-20. It will be the 150th anniversary of the fair, which will feature several special offerings including a published history and a display of interesting fair memorabilia collected through the years.

