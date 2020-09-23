Student artwork wanted for SC State Fair

Submit your artwork to be featured at this year's drive thru event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year’s South Carolina State Fair will be significantly scaled down to a drive-thru event due to the coronavirus.

This year, the event will be held for just two days, with fairgoers able to drive through the state fairgrounds to see all of the exhibits for free.

“We developed the drive-thru fair to give everyone a little snippet of what you might see if you were able to come to your SC State Fair that you know and love," says South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith.

Though the fair is scaled back, that doesn’t mean they won’t feature local art like they traditionally do. “As part of all the great exhibits, we have exhibits from every county in the state of South Carolina ... and something that we’re known for, that people really enjoy, is our fine art department, and that includes artists of all ages and stages," Smith says.

The fair is still in need of original artwork from students across the state. “This has been a different year, and some of the schools have not been in, so we’re still in need of a few items from what we call our student art department, which is K-12," Smith continues.

They need large art pieces that visitors will be able to see from their cars as they drive through the grounds.

You can submit your larger pieces of artwork to this email to be picked for display by October 4th.

Know a student that created something big and cool in art class or in quarantine? Tell them to submit their artwork for a chance to have it featured at the 2020 Drive-Through SC State Fair🤞🥳 Deadline is Oct. 4‼️ pic.twitter.com/od5C712Clh — SC State Fair (@SCStateFair) September 21, 2020

“This is just a part of bringing everything together from fine art, student art, livestock, home and craft, and flowers and beyond so that we can people a little snippet of everything they’ve seen at their SC State Fair in the past," Smith adds.