South Carolina State Fair drop off, judging dates for 2022

If you've signed up for a chance to win a blue ribbon with your cooking, artwork or animals, here are the dates you need to know.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair begins on October 12 and ends on October 23.

Here's a list of all the drop off days and days to see judging of animals.

For judging of rabbits and cavies (guinea pigs), the judging is done pre-fair and is open to the public.

Judging Rabbits & Cavies and Chickens/poultry: Saturday, Sept 10 – Carry-Cage (pre-fair)

Delivery, including poultry: Tuesday, Oct 11 – 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.

4-H State Poultry Showmanship Contest: Saturday, Oct 22 – 10:00 a.m.

4-H State Rabbit Showmanship Contest: Saturday, Oct 22 – 10:00 a.m.

If you entered items in the Fine Art competition, below are drop off dates.

For fine arts you have three days to drop off artwork. These are also the days to drop off entries in the student art division.

(Cantey Building)

Sunday, Sept 25 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Sept 26 – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept 27 – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Entering items you've grown yourself: Those need to be dropped off on Sunday October 9 between noon and 5 p.m. and on Monday October 10 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter through Gate 11 on Bluff Road and head to the Ellison Building. You have to deliver in person, you can not mail them.

Scarecrow Contest: Saturday, Oct. 15: 2 p.m.

For those who have entered Home and Craft items in the fair, here are the important drop off days for entries:

Delivery Days (Gate 1):

Miniature Displays, Canning, Fabrics & Threads, Hobby Crafts, Seniors, Special Care, 4-H and Youth on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Foods on Monday, Oct. 10 from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Special Contests in Baking:

King Arthur Flour Best Cupcakes Contest: Monday, Oct. 10

Best Party Appetizer Contest: Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Live Judging at 4:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Decorating Contest: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:00 p.m.; Judging at 4:00 p.m.

If your green thumb has you entering flowers or potted plants, here are the days you can drop off:

Delivery Days For Flowers:

(Cantey Building – Enter Gate 4)

Potted Plants & Fairy Gardens: Monday, Oct. 10 – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cut Horticulture: Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

If you are entering a dairy cow, could be a Jersey, Holstein, Guernsey, Brown Swiss or Ayrshire, the check in will be on Wednesday and Thursday October 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Judging for the dairy cows begin on Friday 14 and continues until Sunday October 16.

Entering in the Swine or Jr. Swine competition? Here are the check-in dates and competition dates.

Open & Jr. Swine Check In:

(Enter Gate 1, Rosewood Dr.)

Wednesday, Oct 12: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 13: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Saturday, Oct 15:

1:00 p.m. – Jr Swine Showmanship

2:00 p.m. – Open & Jr Swine Show

Sunday, Oct 16:

1:00 p.m. – Costume Contest

1:45 p.m. – Open Swine Showmanship

2:30 p.m. – Open & Jr Open Swine Show

Monday, Oct. 17:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Private Treaty Swine Sale

Tuesday, Oct 18:

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Jr Market Hogs Weigh-In

10:00 a.m. – Jr Market Hogs Educational Contest

1:00 p.m. – Jr Market Hogs Showmanship Classes

2:00 p.m. – Jr Market Hog Show, Awards & Scholarship Presentations

The sheep will be heading to the barns on Wednesday October 19, 2022 from Noon - 7 p.m. and will enter Gate 1 on Rosewood Drive.

Show dates are October 20 from 10 a.m. and October 21 at 10 a.m.

If you are in the youth riding division or love watching horses, check in at barns on October 14 at 1 0a.m. Competition dates are below.

Show Dates:

Friday, Oct 14 – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 15 – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, Oct 16 - 12:00 noon

The beef cattle dates are Tuesday October 18 at 4 p.m. for check-in.

The fair accepts entries for Angus, Charolais, Crossbred and AOB, feeder steers (junior only) Gelbvieh, Hereford, Red Angus, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorn, Simmental, Sim Angus, Zebu based breeds and cross breds and miniature Zebu (open only).

Books Close: Wednesday, Oct. 19: 4 p.m. (Junior Show until Friday, Oct. 21: 4 p.m.)

If goats are more your thing, check in and weigh in will be Sunday, October 23 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Youth Market Goat Scholarship Interviews: Sunday, Oct 23 – 10:00 a.m.