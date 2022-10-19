Miniatures a big hit at the South Carolina State Fair

For more than 30 years, the fair has featured these unique, miniature creations in the Moore building.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Did you know that miniatures have their own competition at the South Carolina State Fair?

It's something you might not see unless you look really close, no pun intended.

For more than 30 years, the fair has featured these unique creations in the Moore building.

"First they have to come up with their design. Do they want it to be a Christmas theme or a farm? Or what kind of theme? And then they just have to find all the little pieces cause there's so many tiny pieces to go in it and then pick a style for each room, just like you would decorate your home," Donna Thompson, an employee at the fair said.

Each display needs to have been completed within the last three years.

Everything needs to be glued down, and only non-edible materials can be used.

"I do love all of the other crafts that people have made. They are so creative ... There is a house that we think is made out of plastic bottles that you should come and see. It's just magnificent," Joyce Eaton a Florence resident said.

Dana Mitchell, a woman from Elloree says she stumbled upon these displays Wednesday and got really excited because this is one of her hobbies.

She has a Christmas-themed miniature house at home.

"I leave it out all year long for the kids to look at and mine has plexi-glass, but it's been pulled apart so the kids can stick their little fingers in there," Mitchell said.

Now she wants to enter the competition next year, to honor her grandfather and great-granny who showed her how the craft works.

"I know this is crazy, but like tuna cans, she would make the cushions for it and make it into the doll furniture," Mitchell said.