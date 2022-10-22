Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus

Tierra Belcher was surprised to see her boyfriend walk out in the middle of the circus, get down on one knee, and ask her to marry him.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment.

Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday. Little did Belcher know her boyfriend had a ring and several members of her family hiding several rows back.

After an hour-long show, Murray quickly stepped away to "go to the bathroom" near the conclusion only to re-emerge with the cast of the fair for their final bow. It was at this moment that one person taking part in the circus grabbed Belcher's hand and escorted her down to the center stage.

At that moment, a beautiful message of love came from Murray over a backdrop of cheers from the crowd as tears streamed down Belcher's face.

As he got down on one knee to pop the question, she said yes.

News19 caught up with the lucky couple after the engagement to discuss the heartwarming moment.

"When you know, no matter what kind of time it is, you just know that person is the right one, you need to go ahead and take it," Murray said. "And, like I said, I literally saw my whole future when I saw her; everything just opened up and said it makes sense, I got to do this right now."

As for Belcher, she was blown away.

"I was like, 'Why is he pulling me? Where am I going? Where am I going?' Then I saw him and I was like, 'Aww.' I don't know I just look like I was in shock."