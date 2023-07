Entries are now open to sign up for the SC State Fair competitive exhibits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you bake the best brownies?

Are your squash the envy of the neighborhood?

Perhaps you are a talented painter or sculpture or just have the prettiest cows known to man.

The South Carolina State Fair is looking for you.

The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for it's competitive exhibits. The exhibits will be on display during the 2023 fair from October 11-22.