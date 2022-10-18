Extreme Sculpting is a sight to see at the South Carolina State Fair

Chris Lantz, Sculptor only needs a block of wood and a chainsaw to make his vision come to life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To most people, a piece of wood is just that but to Chris Lantz, a piece of wood has the potential to be an art piece.

Artist, Chris Lantz, of Extreme Sculpting, takes tree trucks and turns them into art with just a chainsaw.

"I can get super in-depth with carvings or ya know I can pull back and reign in my artistic creativity, and just do it less for these people and more for these people, depending on your budget," says Lantz.

It's a process Lantz says he can't explain, but in moments, you can see the vision in his head being chiseled into life.

"I can't necessarily say I think about this or that, or sometimes you come back to it whenever your working and you're like oh I should do this or this here, or maybe you make a cut and you might mess the cut up then you're like oh imma change this and this now," he added.

After just 25 minutes of using his chainsaw, the vision came to life.

"It's just like a salmon jumping out of the water, I went ahead and chose a half log I had laying around, and I wanted to do something that would be interesting and has a motion to it, it's a little bit out of the ordinary," he says.

Leaving those at the fairgrounds in awe.

"Absolutely incredible that somebody can do something like that with a chainsaw, absolutely amazing," says Carl Barnes who attended the show.

For those who want to see Lantz demonstrate his extreme sculpting or want to buy one of his creations, he is located in front of Heritage Village on the North End of the Fairgrounds by the rocket.