It's all fun and games at the South Carolina State Fair

A major attraction at the state fair is the games, which draws in crowds every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's all fun and games and the South Carolina State Fair.

“It brings back childhood memories," said fairgoer Janet Vellenga.

She says she's been going to the fair with her sister Calamity since they were little kids. Growing up, they considered the food to be the highlight of their experience. Now, they say food is their favorite part, along with the games.

"I really wanna win a big stuffed animal," said Calamity.

From Whac-a-Mole to shooting darts, hoops, and other games, the possibilities to win big are endless.

“Whac-a-Mole was actually six dollars but I got a bigger prize than I expected," said fairgoer Janiya.

Some fairgoers had a winning streak.

“We went to the ring toss. Yeah we’ve been to like four or five of them. We went to a water game. We went to a ring toss, ball toss and another one where you have to throw the dice and it lands on a certain month so we won that one too," said fairgoer Chaz Adams.

Others weren't as lucky.

“We did the games but we didn’t win anything," said fairgoer Willie Javis.

Aside from the rides, games, and food, fairgoers say the biggest win is enjoying the experience with friends and family.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces and how they’re enjoying it," said Shelly Gillespie.

"Being happy and being blessed." said Glen Westbrook.