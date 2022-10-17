The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair

The rocket stands 70 feet tall near the north entrance to the fairgrounds. The intermediate ballistic range missile was donated to Columbia in the 60s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s.

"I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is all about," said Fair General Manager Nancy Smith.

She’s been coming for years and tells me that although the fair has changed over time, one thing has stayed the same: the iconic rocket.

"We're celebrating our 153rd year this year. You can know we've seen a lot of changes over the time but, you know, it’s just kind of going to come back to something that's been here through the 60s," Smith shared. "I remember when different buildings were here. I remember when the sawdust was here. Now we've had a fresh coat of asphalt on the grounds which looks really great, we have new buildings...so it's just a way to let folks know that your South Carolina State Fair is still here."

The rocket is an intermediate ballistic range missile that was donated to the city of Columbia in the 1960s.

"And the reason for that is because guess what the rockets name is? The rocket’s name is Columbia."

In 1969, it was erected on the fairgrounds. Over the years, it’s looked a little bit different, but it’s served the same purpose.

Nancy Pitts has been working in guest services at the fair for almost 30 years.

"If you tell somebody you work at the State Fair, they go ‘Oh, meet me at the rocket?’ I say ‘Yep, that's what we do!" Pitts explained. "I love to just walk by the rocket and think of the memories people have made there."

At 70 feet tall on it’s base, it definitely sticks out, so fairgoers use it as a meeting spot. In fact, you can pay 50 cents to make an announcement for your friends or family to meet you there.

"Even though we have technology, we have all of our phones and everything, you know, it’s still something about hearing your name at the rocket," Smith said.

After seeing how iconic the rocket was, the fair has now installed a giant flag pole to be the main marker by the south gate.