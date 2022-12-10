Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair

Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors.

"Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.

Verma is trying to bring that same welcome to fair visitors here in South Carolina while she creates this artwork on the lawn. As people stop by, she’s letting them help out while teaching them about her culture.

"At the fair, people are so happy and enjoying and in a very joyful mood, so this is the right time to introduce another cultural things and also to understand people," she shared.

Verma is part of the Folk Fabulous at the Fair, which is hosted by the McKissick Museum. She’s the first in a series of different artists that will be here, according to the Curator of Cultural Heritage Kate Hughes.

"The idea being that we’re trying to bring kind of attention and awareness and celebration of the very, very many culturally diverse artists and traditions that exist in South Carolina. "The different heritage and history that exists in the great tapestry that is South Carolina, and we want to kind of help to exhibit some of that and share it with people who might not otherwise have a chance to kind of interact with someone else who has a different background or a different cultural history or tradition than them."

Although she’s far from home, Verma tells me she’s found her place since moving to the United States in 2007.