SC State Fair food connoisseurs: Here's a way to eat delicious food - and save money

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch.
It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
It's an opportunity people like Brian Colemeyer have taken advantage of in the past.
"Being able to come here without having to pay a gate fee to eat, absolutely a great idea," Colemeyer said. "I've used it in years past as well."
Another attendee, Jane Summers, also found herself enjoying her favorite fair foods during the two-hour Lunch Bunch.
"I think it's great a idea, some people like to just come and eat, we're doing both eating and riding so it's just a great time so come out and have a good time," Summers added.
And it's an option many attendees jumped on as long lines filled the ticket counter on Friday.
"I think that's a great idea. It gives people a chance to have a semi-experience with the fair, and I think anytime you can experience the fair that's a great idea," added attendee Peggy Lineberger. "Anytime we can get some discounts during this time of high prices is a plus."