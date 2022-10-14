SC State Fair food connoisseurs: Here's a way to eat delicious food - and save money

The option, which runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekdays, allows fair food fans to eat big without the full fair price.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch.

It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.

It's an opportunity people like Brian Colemeyer have taken advantage of in the past.

"Being able to come here without having to pay a gate fee to eat, absolutely a great idea," Colemeyer said. "I've used it in years past as well."

Another attendee, Jane Summers, also found herself enjoying her favorite fair foods during the two-hour Lunch Bunch.

"I think it's great a idea, some people like to just come and eat, we're doing both eating and riding so it's just a great time so come out and have a good time," Summers added.

And it's an option many attendees jumped on as long lines filled the ticket counter on Friday.