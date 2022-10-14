Entertainment is music to our ears at the South Carolina State Fair

There are a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year.

Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.

“They seem to love it and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last 27 years here. 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, a little bit of 80’s," said Brunson.

For musicians like Ashley and John Macklemore who have been playing at the fair for two years, they say they already feel like part of the state fair family.

“We’re very excited to be here and the people are so nice to us, they’ll hang out and listen to our music and we’ve had people come back just to listen," said John.

When it comes to describing their sound, they use the word eclectic as a summation. From country music to show tunes, this Florida-based band plays a little bit of everything, and say people have been receiving it well.

“You never know when you’re up here playing, who you’re gonna touch or encourage," said John.

For Brunson, he plans to continue playing music at the fair for as long as he can.