Paso Fino exhibition a meaningful staple at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The equine shows are a tradition at the South Carolina State Fair. Exhibitors come from near and far to showcase their horses.

Until Thursday, there's a Paso Fino exhibition presented by the Puerto Rican Paso Fino Federation of America. It's an annual exhibit called "The Classic Celebration Show." It honors the memory of one of the federation's founding members Creighton Shull.

Ramon Bodon says he drove 22 hours from Texas to showcase three of his horses.

“We’re excited because we say we don’t travel 22 hours, we won’t lose, we’re gonna win. We have that high speed and there’s a speed over here. Everyone's a family. We’ve been training horses for about 60 years," said Bodon.

Bodon says he's originally from Puerto Rico, which makes showcasing his horses all the more meaningful.

"That's our tradition in Puerto Rico, to show our horses."

He says he's been participating in the showcase since 2008. This year he's showcasing two stallions and a mare.

"We like to come and have fun with the horses and everybody know each other and Puerto Rico's here and they come to see our horses," said Bodon.