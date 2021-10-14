Paso Fino Exhibition takes place at the State Fair

Pure Puerto Rican Paso Finos perform at

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Paso Fino Exhibition took place at the State Fair Thursday showcasing Pure Puerto Rican Paso Finos.

The show was put on by the Puerto Rican Paso Fino Federation of America, Inc. in memory of one of their founding members, Creighton Shull.

The breed of horse started in Puerto Rico and is said to be the smoothest riding horse in the world. President of the Federation Gail Brown says, "they started because they wanted the smoothest, forward lateral gaited horses they could have."

Many took part in the competition including Gail's daughter Jennifer Watkins, "It feels wonderful we trained and work hard to be in the show and it's a great feeling."