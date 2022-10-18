x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State Fair

Physics Day inspiring next generation of scientists at SC State Fair

It's making science fun through hands on demonstrations conducted by USC physics students. Their hope is students will see them, and get excited about science.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Physics Day has brought teachers and students to the South Carolina State Fair since 1997.

“When you come to the fair and we actually study forces in motion, that’s part of the state’s standards, but they do that by riding rides so we try to add a fun element to the science, said USC physics professor David Tedeschi.

It's making science fun through hands on demonstrations conducted by USC physics students. Their hope is students will see them, and get excited about science.

RELATED: The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair

“Science is evolving. It’s always evolving. We’re gonna need new minds, new generations to come in and figure out things we don’t know right now," said physics student Alana Morales.

One of the demonstrations was a real-life example of one of Newton's basic laws force equals mass times acceleration. It shows how when a tennis ball and basketball bounce at the same time, the smaller tennis ball goes flying.

Other demonstrations show elements like magnetism and electricity. 

RELATED: SC State Fair food connoisseurs: Here's a way to eat delicious food - and save money

“Science is a real important part of our economy. Our lifestyle. We’re a technological society and everyone should be prepared for that and hopefully this helps along the way," said Tedeschi.

A first step to lighting a spark into the next generation of scientists. 

“With this generation, they could figure out things or discover new things that we don’t really know and that could help us strive to a better future," said Morales.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out