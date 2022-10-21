Gamecock football and State Fair collide Saturday

The Highway Patrol is recommending those headed out to pack their patience and plan ahead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A busy Saturday will leave many headed to the fair which is open from 10 am-9 pm, and the USC vs. Texas A&M game kick off at 7:30 pm, will leave many sitting in traffic and hoping for a parking spot.

"We want to remind everyone there will be an increased amount of traffic in this area," says Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

"Trying to leave the fair several hours before kickoff you're going to be in a tight situation, it will be extremely difficult for you to leave and get out, several hours before the kickoff of the game traffic going outbound will be closed, and it will be one way coming inbound...so around 4-4:30, and maybe around two hours before the game the football teams will arrive so when the football teams are inbound all traffic will be stopped to ensured that all the players and staff can get off those buses," adds Tidwell.

After several residents heard about the mass influx of people it's left some deciding to either walk or skip out on events.

"I live right there, I'm gonna be over here, but I will be walking, so I won't have to do too much," says Marc Lara.

"I'm hoping to avoid the area, my husband wants to go to the game tomorrow night, but I really don't want to, so I'm probably going to stay home," says Emma Bauknight.

Not only will traffic be difficult but parking will be limited as spots that are typically open for gamegoers will be open to anyone.

"If you come to the fair tomorrow, just be aware it will be $20 dollars to park in our public parking lots, our public parking lots is Gates 6 and Gate 10, and you will also not be allowed to set up any tents, no tables, we do not allow pass through with USC Football tickets, the shuttle will be dropping off outside Gate 1 like it has in the past," says Matt Laschuma, South Carolina State Fair

Highway Patrol recommends those coming to the fair or game, take I-77 to Bluff Road.