COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is showing off their new concert stage for its 150th anniversary.

The Pepsi Place Stage is taking place of the old Grandstand, which is now home to the circus this year. It is now located in front of the George B. Nutt Cattle Arena.

The stage is supposed to seat around 1,000 people.

All concerts will now be free this year and will feature a range of acts.

"We heard our patrons say they wanted something to showcase more regional and local artists, so here you have it at the Pepsi Place Stage," says SC State Fair General Manager, Nancy Smith.

Here are some of the performances at the Pepsi Place Stage this week:

Wednesday

Steve Brogan

Performing periodically throughout the day

Reggie Sullivan Band

7:00 pm - 7:45 pm

8:30 pm - 9:15 pm

Thursday

Steve Brogan

Performing periodically throughout the day

Capital City Shag Club

6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Tams

7:00 pm - 7:45 pm

8:30 pm - 9:15 pm

Friday

Steve Brogan

Performing periodically throughout the day

The Like I Love You Experience

5:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Tokyo Joe, Tribute to Tom Petty

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

