Scavenger hunt is fun for all at South Carolina State Fair

The scavenger hunt is open for all until the last day of the fair, Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's lot to explore at the South Carolina State Fair. That's why scavenger hunts are underway.

"I actually love scavenger hunts," West Columbia resident Adrienne Caso, said.

Fairgoers are taking on a challenge that involves walking, thinking and a competitive spirit.

Families and kids are scouring the state fairgrounds hunting for answers.

"I want to win the prize today," scavenger hunter Elinor Bell said.

"I picked this up because I just thought it would be fun," Charleston resident Tyeesha Harrison said. "We're wasting time while eating food."

Adrienne and her mother Cheryl started Wednesday morning after walking through the fair gates.

"We'll be here all day, so we can walk around, try to find the stuff," Caso said.

They easily spotted the topiary sculptures in the Cantey building and took down the colors of the Hampton's Motorcycles umbrellas.

You can pick up your scavenger hunt sheet at the SCETV booth or at the moon exhibit in the Cantey building.

You write down all your answers and then submit them through a QR code.

"The questions that are on the scavenger hunt have to do with those common core standards that they would have learned in school, so applying those aspects to real life shows students and families that the things they're learning in school can be applied to the real world," said Furman Fortner, IT specialist with SCETV education.

The hunt takes less than 30 minutes.

Jennifer Bell tells News 19 she homeschools her three kids and always searches for learning opportunities like this.

"The scavenger hunt is a fun way to add a little education to the fair experience. Of course we all like to come and eat and ride rides, but we also like to learn a little bit when we get out," Bell said.

Five winners will get two tickets each to a Neil deGrasse Tyson star talk. He's an astrophysicist who knows a lot about stars and our solar system.

The fun doesn't end tonight though. This scavenger hunt runs until Sunday, the last night of the fair.