Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?

Here's a look at some of the events and promotions that might help you decide when to go.

General admission to the fair is $20/person, no fee for parking. Children under 5 can go for free and seniors -55 and older can get in for $15.00.

On opening day, October 12, admission for the day for anyone is $5.

Also each day of the fair you can do a "Lunch Brunch." Get into the fair for free M-F (Noon - 2 p.m.) but you have to give them $20 cash, Visa or debit card, which they will return to you when you leave by 2 p.m.

Ride vouchers are $35 on weekdays and $38 on weekends (Fri-Sun). Coupons for rides can be purchased individually at $1.50/coupon. It usually takes 3-6 coupons to ride a ride.

You can also get a Midway Express Access Pass for $15, which grants access to the front of every line.

Below find out the events a the fair each day.

Thursday October 13: Free admission for two with valid SC Farm Bureau Membership card. All Military, active and retired, and their dependents can attend free with military identification.

New that morning is a Sensory Friendly Morning from 10 a.m. to Noon, when the lights and sounds of the fair will be lowered.

Saturday October 15: Free admission for all those with an official 4-H membership card.

Monday October 17: College students with current ID can get in for $5. Active and retired military and their dependents (with proper military identification cards) will be admitted free.

Tuesday October 18: Free admission for all FFA students with membership cards.

This is also Physics Day. Students with a physics day wristband will be admitted free from 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

Wednesday October 19: Seniors Day, free Ferris-wheel rides for those over 55.

Thursday October 20: On Exceptional Citizen's Day, people with lifelong disabilities, developmental or physical, will be admitted free. Active and retired military is also admitted free.

Sunday October 23: Free admission with official 2022 Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink walk/race t-shirt.