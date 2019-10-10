COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair has barely begun, and it's already well ahead of the pace for attendance.

The fair said 39,416 attended the fair on day one. That's double what the fair saw on its first day last year.

“This was an exciting start to our special anniversary event,” said State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “We are thrilled that so many people came out to help us launch this very special birthday, and we are anticipating another great year.”

RELATED: Make the most out of your SC State Fair experience!

RELATED: Youth curfew in effect daily at South Carolina State Fair

One of the big new attractions this year is the circus. Our Street Squad team checked out that event and a whole lot of other fun things to do at the fair. You can see what they found in the video stories down below.

RELATED: Thousands enjoy day one of the South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair continues through Oct. 20 at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard. There is no increase in ticket prices this year.

View from the new Ferris Wheel at the South Carolina State Fair

We got an exclusive look at the brand new ferris wheel at the South Carolina State Fair that even has gondolas. Here's what it looks like when your riding high in it.

Stuart Confections serves up lemonade, sweet treats at SC State Fair

Stuart Confections at the South Carolina State Fair serves up lemonade, cotton candy, and other sweet treats.

You can play with a boa constrictor at the fair

As our Sydney Holdridge found out, there's a place at the South Carolina State Fair where you can get up close and personal with a boa constrictor.

Plant Man at the South Carolina State Fair

Plant Man has taken root at the South Carolina State Fair. He says he loves entertaining people and having fun.

Pizza on a Stick at the SC State Fair

Spaghetti Eddie's Pizza on a Stick is a popular food at the fair. Here's how it's made and how it got its start.

State Fair a family tradition for many

The South Carolina State Fair is not just a big event, it's a family tradition for many people.

Married couple enjoys a date at the SC State Fair

They've been married for 45 years, but this couple decided to do a date at the South Carolina State Fair.

It's important to wash your hands at the State Fair

If you're doing to be out petting animals at the South Carolina State Fair, make sure you're washing your hands!

Little boy enjoys first time at the SC State Fair

Alex Teet is experiencing the fun of the South Carolina State Fair for the very first time.

DeAnna's steak sundaes at the SC State Fair

DeAnna's steak sundaes steak sundaes is a popular place at the South Carolina State Fair. It's also a family business.

Miss Michelle's Magical Poodles Show at the SC State Fair

Miss Michelle's Magical Poodle show at the South Carolina State Fair hopes to entertain and get people to engage with their pets.

State Fair a family tradition for many

The South Carolina State Fair is not just a big event, it's a family tradition for many people.

Washboard Willie and his band at the South Carolina State Fair

Washboard Willie and his band is entertaining people in the Midway at the South Carolina State Fair.

Chocolate chip cookie shop at the SC State Fair

One of the most popular stops at the South Carolina State Fair is the cookie booth in the Moore Building. The money goes to scholarships.

Boy comes to the SC State Fair for first time

We caught up with Graham, who's coming to the South Carolina State Fair for the first time. He was joined by his mom Jodi.

Couple has been coming to the State Fair for 25 years

Martin and Marsha have been married for decades, and for the last 25 years, they've made it a point to come to the South Carolina State Fair.

Alzheimer's patients enjoy a day at the South Carolina State Fair

Patients from Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center came to the South Carolina State Fair Thursday.

South Carolina State Fair has an art collection

The South Carolina State Fair's art exhibit can be found in the Rosewood Ballroom.