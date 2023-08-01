Here's the 13 new foods you'll see at the SC State Fair

Donut dog? Dill Pickle Pizza? It's coming this year to the South Carolina State Fair.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most popular parts of South Carolina State Fair is the food. (Be honest, some of you think it's THE reason to go).

Overall the fair will have 90 food stands with all the usual favorites like corndogs, elephant ears, fried Oreos, and turkey legs. But the 2023 edition of the fair has 13 new foods and drinks for you to try.

Here's a look at the new treats that may turn into future favorites. These descriptions of each food item come from the Fair itself. The fair has also created a guide and map that tells you exactly where to find each one of these foods.

Billy G's Carolina BBQ - Billy G’s Carolina BBQ is bringing the SMOKE to the S.C. State Fair with their award winning Carolina BBQ! Expert Pitmasters have perfected the art of satisfying BBQ cravings. Come try the robust flavors and signature sauces. #49 on the State Fair Map

Donut Dog - Introducing DeAnna’s Donut Dog, the mouthwatering sensation that includes a homemade long john donut and an all-beef hot dog, topped with bacon and donut glaze for an extraordinary flavor explosion. DeAnna’s Donut Dog proudly holds the prestigious title of “Best New Food” at the 2022 Florida State and Steele County Fairs. Its undeniable popularity makes it an absolute must-try at this year’s S.C. State Fair. #121 on the State Fair Map

Fried Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownies, Fried Twinkies on a Stick & Fried S'Mores on a Stick - Get ready to ignite your taste buds with not one, not two, but THREE new tantalizing fried treats at the all-new Deep-Fried Treats Trailer. Treat yourself to these extraordinary creations that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more. #98 on the State Fair Map

Mexican Street Corn Sundae - Indulge in a mouthwatering delight of this signature creation made with fresh-cut fries layered with warm chile con queso cheese, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro lime crema, crushed corn chips, and topped with your choice of cajun shrimp or sirloin steak. #121 on the State Fair Map

Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Try the iconic Midwestern favorite – WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS. Delight in golden nuggets of yellow cheddar cheese curds, perfectly hand-battered in seasoned flour and deep-fried to crispy perfection. It’s a cheese lover’s dream come true! #97 on the State Fair Map

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake - Experience the comforting flavors of pumpkin spice and luscious cream cheese icing – adding a creamy, tangy twist to a freshly made funnel cake. This is the ultimate autumn indulgence. #224 on the State Fair Map

Mighty Mango Tea - Enjoy a tropical treat that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. The mango cold brew tea sweetened with mango juice comes with bursting mango bobas. #121 on the State Fair Map

Dill Pickle Pizza - Calling all pizza enthusiasts! Last year, it was Spaghetti Eddie’s best kept secret, however, this year prepare your taste buds as Spaghetti Eddie boldly promotes dill pickle pizza. Immerse yourself in the irresistible combination of tangy pickles and melted cheese all atop a perfectly crafted crust. #136 on the State Fair Map

Sweet Potatoes - Experience the delightful allure of farm-fresh sweet potatoes featured at the South Carolina State Fair! Delight in the choice of classic butter, salt and pepper or decide on a touch of sweetness with cinnamon and sugar on top. #81 on the State Fair Map

Watermelon Arnold Palmer - A fruity taste to beloved iced tea! Delight in the juicy essence of watermelon sweet tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemonade creating a harmonious fusion that will keep you refreshed. #121 on the State Fair Map