COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands streamed into the South Carolina State Fair on its opening day, as the 12 day event got underway in Columbia.

The midway opened at 12 p.m., and there was a long line of people waiting to get inside. And with good reason: as they do every year, it was $1 admission to people who came by.

And it seems everyone pretty much enjoyed what they saw. There were many of the familiar rides and food to sample, but there were a few new things, including a circus.

Our Street Squad team was roaming the grounds of the State Fair. Here's a sampling of what they found.

Blacksmiths at the fair show kids how it was done

The American Heritage Museum at the South Carolina State Fair lets people see what a blacksmith can do.

Sand castle returns to the South Carolina Fair

This year's sand sculpture helps commemorate the 150th anniversary of the South Carolina State Fair.

Bulk candy store sets up shop at the South Carolina State Fair

The bulk candy store is a place at the South Carolina Stair Fair where you can get get, well, all your candy in bulk.

3 generations enjoy fine arts exhibit at State Fair

News19's Michael Fuller found three generations of State Fair goers enjoying the fine arts exhibit.

Inside the circus tent at the South Carolina State Fair

For the first time, the South Carolina State Fair has a circus. Here's a peek at what you'll see.

Jet shower, other exhibits at the Goodman Building at the fair

There are many of interesting exhibits at the Goodman Building at the South Carolina State Fair.

Man makes roasted peanuts at SC State Fair

They're selling roasted peanuts for $1.50 for the 150th anniversary of the South Carolina State Fair.

What's a bird dog sandwich? It's at the fair

The Chicken and Waffles stand is the place to go to get the Bird Dog Sandwich at the South Carolina State Fair. What's that? Emily explains.

Inside the animal barn at the South Carolina State Fair

There are chickens and bunnies and plenty of other animals you can find at the South Carolina State Fair.

Wellness squad enjoys first time at State Fair

News19's Michael Fuller found a group of ladies who were enjoying their first time at the South Carolina State Fair.

Maple flavored cotton candy available at State Fair

Meg's Concessions is the place to get maple-flavored cotton candy at the South Carolina State Fair. But that's not all they have.

Columbia Woodcrafters Club shows off skills at fair

A woodcrafting exhibit at the South Carolina Fair is giving people an opportunity to show off their skills.

Antique exhibit at State Fair brings back history

The State Fair takes you back to the 19th century with their antique exhibit.

Air brushed t-shirts a favorite at the State Fair

The Frick and Frack stand at the South Carolina State Fair is where you can find air-brushed t-shirts.

Doughnut burgers on sale at the SC State Fair

The Carousel Doughnut Burger Food Stand at the South Carolina State Fair can serve you up quite a treat: a doughnut burger.

Man rides penny farthing bike around South Carolina Fair

Mr. Dennis rides the old-fashioned penny-farthing bike, a device that came from England to the U.s. in 1869.

State Fair shuttle ready to help

A courtesy shuttle is helping people get to where they need to go at the 2019 South Carolina State Fair.

The difference between an elephant ear and a funnel cake

They're popular foods at the South Carolina State Fair. But what's the difference between an elephant ear and a funnel cake?

Friends give tips for a great State Fair Experience

How do you enjoy the South Carolina State Fair? We put that question to a group of friends at the event.

Woman celebrates 68th birthday at SC State Fair

Sylvia Campbell came out with her family on her birthday to enjoy the first day of the 2019 State Fair.

Funnel cake stand is ready to serve at the SC State Fair

The popular food stand has been here for almost all of the 150 years the South Carolina State Fair has been in existence.

SC State Fair first aid center

Rosemarie Beltz speaks with with John Windhorn, superintendent Of First Aid For SC State Fair, about how they keep people safe.