Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks.

Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands.

At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected to turn out. And the visitors we spoke with said money is not an issue.

“I’ve spent roughly around $150. I plan to spend $500," one Pride-goer said.

“I’ve already spent $35 so maybe closer to $50 or more,” said another.

Across town, people are spending at the South Carolina State Fair at the gate and inside for food, games, and rides.

“I got face painting and I ride roller coasters and I got pizza - $60, ” Kylie Williams said.

“We’ve spent about $120," Kathy Crow said.

While some attendees spent hundreds, others took the more affordable route sticking to a budget.

“To win this, I spent $10 but I spent $50 today," said Derek Lair

"I spent $24 because I got a turkey leg and a drink," Brittany Cole added.