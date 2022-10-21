The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair

A Camellia flower comes in different shapes, styles and colors but how do they choose the best one?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair.

"Like anything when you get something that's really beautiful with a lot of people interested somebody develops an organization and then they want to compete to see whose flower's better than the others," says John Maker, President of the Mid-Carolina Camellia's Society.

The competition is welcoming around 40 competitors from around South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, batting for the most beautiful camellia.

"What we look for is obviously the ones that just jump out at you, and so many of them especially the ones that make it to the head of the table," says James Dickson one of the judges of the event.

"See what happens is the judges go around and judge each bloom in its category, and then they go around and judge the best blooms of those categories, " he adds.

A competition that is more for the looks of the flower and less for who wins the competition.