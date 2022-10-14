A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond."
"So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
Smith said the idea came as they we're looking a the large rocket sitting on the state fair grounds.
To make it come to life, the fair installed a moon exhibit that lights up the entire building.
Fairgoer Carl Gulledge Jr. said he was blown away when he saw it in person. "I love this. It's so much better than looking at pictures, that's what we were just saying. It is absolutely amazing to see it in 3D like this."
That's not the only new addition for the fair and beyond theme, as one concession stand is spending its fair day deep frying Moon Pies.
"Honestly, when I saw these online, I was like, 'We have to try them.' This is why we're coming," said Kayla Perito.
"If you are a Moon Pie person like I am, please come try them," Perito said.
For those interested in deep-fried Moon Pies, they are selling banana and chocolate flavors.