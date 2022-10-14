A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair

'To the Fair and Beyond' is the theme for the 2022 South Carolina State Fair. Here's how the fair brought the theme to life.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond."

"So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.

Smith said the idea came as they we're looking a the large rocket sitting on the state fair grounds.

To make it come to life, the fair installed a moon exhibit that lights up the entire building.

Fairgoer Carl Gulledge Jr. said he was blown away when he saw it in person. "I love this. It's so much better than looking at pictures, that's what we were just saying. It is absolutely amazing to see it in 3D like this."

What’s new: the Museum of the Moon has landed at the #SCStateFair – #TotheFairandBeyond! 🌝 The larger than life installation — from UK artist Luke Jerram — is nearly 20 feet in diameter, at a scale of ~1:500,000 cm. 🤯 Featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, you can explore the many craters and details of the moon’s surface. Find it in the Cantey building! Thanks to South Carolina ETV for sponsoring the Museum of the Moon. 🙌 Posted by South Carolina State Fair on Thursday, October 13, 2022

That's not the only new addition for the fair and beyond theme, as one concession stand is spending its fair day deep frying Moon Pies.

"Honestly, when I saw these online, I was like, 'We have to try them.' This is why we're coming," said Kayla Perito.

"If you are a Moon Pie person like I am, please come try them," Perito said.