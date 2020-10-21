Traditional aspects remain at drive-thru SC State Fair

The first ever drive-thru SC state fair remained busy as visitors drove through exhibits

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The usual South Carolina state fair was transformed into a drive-thru fair due to COVID-19, but the non-traditional fair continues to bring in visitors.

Although the fair has never been drive-thru before, many traditional aspects remain, including exhibits and food.

"Things are weird like never before weird," Dr. Tom Dobbins, Livestock Superintendent for the state fair, said. "However, this year, we're going to be back, and we're going to see hope."

Visitors smile, take pictures, and wave from inside their vehicles as they drive through the fair to see the many exhibits.

Many exhibits have changed because of the pandemic and the new structure of the fair. Livestock owners say they are glad the state fair is letting the show go on.

"I just wanted to come back because I love being here!" explained 4H Club Member Logan Bolin. "Since we can come here and see everybody, it does bring a little bit of joy."

Another favorite exhibits is the arts section, an exhibit that usually takes up most of a building. This exhibit has also been changed to fit the new drive-through setting.

"Waving to the kids, they keep the energy level up," said Artist Mark Conrardy. "People are telling us nice work. It makes you feel like you're doing something right."

The interaction is something that some didn't expect.

"The kids love it! "expressed Artist Howard Hunt. "They're hanging out of the windows to say hey to us. I didn't expect this kind of turn out."

The South Carolina State Fair is underway! It's been rough year for food vendors since many events have been cancelled in 2020. Owners tell me it's a big deal for them to be able to serve people in the community during this difficult time @WLTX @SCStateFair #StreetSquad19 pic.twitter.com/TO74bKnjM9 — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) October 20, 2020