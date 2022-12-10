South Carolina State Fair circus channels Las Vegas

Everything from the flashy wardrobe to the performances are all inspired by Las Vegas at this year's circus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The circus has become a popular attraction at the South Carolina State Fair. This year's theme is Viva Las Vegas.

Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. brought the circus to the fair three years ago and says he's excited for the upcoming shows.

“When they started the crowds were a little light at first. By the third day, the tent was packed. Every year it’s just been better and better and better," said Garden.

Many of the performers at this year's circus call Vegas their stomping grounds and its influence on the production is clear. The circus opens up with a showgirl production. There are also illusions, an aerial show, roller skating and other acts that Garden says are unlike your typical circus.

Grab some popcorn 🍿 and join us under The Big Top for the South Carolina State Fair’s *free* Circus at the Fair! 🎪 This... Posted by South Carolina State Fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

“Every year when we come back. We change the show. We change the acts, we change the style, we change the theme," said Garden.

Garden is expecting large crowds this year with hundreds of people filling the tent during each sold out show.

“It gives people a chance to smile, forget about their problems just get away for 45 minutes.”