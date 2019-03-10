COLUMBIA, S.C. — From food and games to rides and livestock, the South Carolina State Fair has it all.

"We have a lot of talent in South Carolina," Brenda Turner with the South Carolina State Fair said.

If you go to the fair this year you won't want to miss the creative art work made by many talented people right here in our back yard.

"We are hoping people will get inspired," Turner said.

Turner has been with the fair for 25 years and hopes everyone who comes out to the fair enjoys the art work and creativity as much as she does.

"I'm always excited about the fair," Turner said. "I love seeing all the people and seeing all the creations and things that the people in South Carolina can make and do."

But there is a lot of art work to see, from home made quilts to painting and much more. The talent levels range from amateurs to professionals.

"You find everything from acrylic to oils all the way to water colors and prints," Craig Houston with the South Carolina State Fair said.

Houston said not only is the art work interesting to check out, but being inside has it's perks for those wanting some shade.

"It's just a good place to get out of the heat, the South Carolina heat, I think that people will really enjoy coming in here," Houston said.

Houston said there are around 1,100 pieces in the Cantey Building. Most of the work is art and photography.

If you are a little more hands on, you're in luck because you can learn how to create items like home-made quilts.

"We are hoping they will not only see what kind of talent is in South Carolina, but that maybe it will inspire them to maybe pick up, you know, pick up a hobby or get involved in actives," Turner said.

For more information on the fair and all the attractions, click here.

