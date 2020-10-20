Even though you can't touch the animals this year, many were still excited to see them as they drove past.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the biggest traditions for many who attend the South Carolina State Fair each year is getting a chance to see the farm animals.

Although people won’t be able to pet and see the animals up close this year, many people who attended the fair on Tuesday were still excited to see the animals from their cars.

The animals are from local farms throughout the Carolinas.

“People are driving by and are still asking us questions and telling us how proud they are to be out here,” says Debbie Bost, who is the co-owner of Four Acres Farms in North Carolina, “they are proud to be here and so are we.”

If you didn’t have a chance to check out the animals on Tuesday, you will still have a chance to see them on Wednesday.